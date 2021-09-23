Fall arrives and brings some weather changes back to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will bring another chance of rain to southern Arizona before saying goodbye for the year.

A low pressure system will develop near Yuma and will tap into some moisture over northern Mexico.

This moisture will help produce some thundershowers over central and southern Arizona from Thursday through the weekend and even into the start of next week.

Along with the moisture, we'll see a decrease in heat.

High temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s for the end of the week and remain at those levels all the way into next week.

We may not see much rain over the next few days, but monsoon is going to give us one last shot for this year!

Cuyler Diggs

