Extremely cold start to the day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temps will continue to drop through sunrise resulting in 20s and low 30s from Tucson west, and some teens to our south and east.

The Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM.

Highs will be slightly warmer today as we get back to the mid 50s, then gradual warming through Saturday.

Gusty easterly winds on Friday before another storm system is expected Sunday into the middle of next week,

resulting in cooler temps and a chance of rain.

Meteorologist April Madison

