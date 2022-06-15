Watch
Extreme heat returns to southern Arizona before monsoon relief arrives

Posted at 8:19 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 23:19:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once again, heat is building over the desert and will have us feeling extreme heat before monsoon kicks into gear to finish the week.

Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect Thursday as highs climb over 110° in Tucson and to nearly 115° in the deserts to the west.

Fortunately, the extreme heat won't last long because monsoon moisture is on the way and will bring thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona to finish the week.

The best chance of thunderstorms will likely occur Friday and Saturday with a chance of rain continuing into the beginning of next week.

Our wish for rain is about to be granted!

Cuyler Diggs

