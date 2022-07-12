Extreme heat continues with little relief in sight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have found ourselves in the midst of another hot stretch of weather and there's not much sign of relief as we look through the end of the week.

High temperatures will continue to run well above seasonal averages and run close to 107° through Friday.

There will be just enough moisture to produce a few thunderstorms, but most activity will occur east and south of Tucson.

This weekend and early next week, a better surge of moisture will arrive and produce a better chance of rain.

Until then, we'll have to do our best to stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

