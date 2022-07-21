Extreme heat continues, but relief is just around the corner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat will intensify a bit as we finish the week and Excessive Heat Warnings have already been posted for Friday.

Highs will approach 110° in the Tucson metro area and climb close to 115° in the deserts west of Tucson.

Monsoon will bring some relief as a slight chance of thunderstorms continues, but a nice surge of moisture will bring a much better chance of thunderstorms over the weekend.

With the increase in cloud cover and a better chance of rain, high temperatures will fall back into the upper 90s to finish the weekend.

The cooler, wetter trend will stay with us into the middle of next week.

We just have to get through the next couple of days before cooler temperatures arrive!

Cuyler Diggs

