Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Extreme heat continues, but relief is just around the corner

Extreme heat continues, but relief is just around the corner
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 23:58:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Heat will intensify a bit as we finish the week and Excessive Heat Warnings have already been posted for Friday.

Highs will approach 110° in the Tucson metro area and climb close to 115° in the deserts west of Tucson.

Monsoon will bring some relief as a slight chance of thunderstorms continues, but a nice surge of moisture will bring a much better chance of thunderstorms over the weekend.

With the increase in cloud cover and a better chance of rain, high temperatures will fall back into the upper 90s to finish the weekend.

The cooler, wetter trend will stay with us into the middle of next week.

We just have to get through the next couple of days before cooler temperatures arrive!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018