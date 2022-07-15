Watch Now
Extreme heat and monsoon thunderstorms continue to compete against each other

Posted at 7:22 PM, Jul 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Extreme heat and monsoon thunderstorms will continue to battle one another as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

High temperatures will stay around 107° through the weekend and overnight lows will stay warm and only drop into the lower 80s.

Early next week, more moisture and energy will combine to bring a better chance of thunderstorms to southern Arizona.

Along with the increase in moisture and a better chance of rain, we'll see high temperatures drop into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.

There's still hope for more rain and cooler temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

