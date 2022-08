TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wet weekend ahead!

Showers and storms will gradually increase and become more widespread across the area today, with the main threats being heavy downpours and flooding.

Areas of heavy rain will likely continue to be a threat overnight into Saturday.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 AM today through late Saturday night.

Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal starting today into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

