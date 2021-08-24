Excessive Heat Watch this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Tucson metro area along with much of Pima and Pinal Counties from Wednesday morning into Friday evening.

High pressure will heat things up while allowing monsoon mugginess to swamp the area. The combination of high heat and humidity will make things dangerously hot.

Expect only minimal monsoon activity around the mountains south and east of Tucson this week.

Longer term models are showing a surge of moisture next week.

Thanks,

Brian Brennan

