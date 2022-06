TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures continue to rise this week.

It will be hot today with a high temperature around 105° at the Tucson airport.

Excessive heat expected Thursday through the weekend with our first 110° day of the year looking likely.

Isolated thunderstorms in the mountains south and east of Tucson Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

