Excessive Heat Warnings will soon give way to cooler temperatures courtesy of monsoon

Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings return for Thursday as high temperatures soar back into the 110° to the 115° range across much of southern Arizona.

The extreme heat won't last long because a nice surge of moisture will bring a good chance of thunderstorms to finish the week and head into Father's Day weekend.

The best chance of rain appears to be Friday and Saturday, but a slight chance of rain will be in the forecast from Thursday all the way through the middle of next week.

High temperatures will fall back into the upper 90s for the weekend and stay in the low 100s through much of next week.

Stay cool knowing that monsoon rain is just around the bend!

Cuyler Diggs

