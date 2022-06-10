Watch
Excessive Heat Warnings in effect through Sunday evening as heat continues to build throughout the Southwest

Posted at 6:42 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 21:42:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An area of low pressure brought some moisture to southern Arizona and we saw a few thunderstorms to give us an appetizer for what monsoon will soon bring.

Just enough moisture will hang around to produce a few more thunderstorms to finish the week, but the best chance of rain will remain south and east of Tucson.

Our biggest concern will continue to be the extreme heat.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect and will remain in effect through Sunday evening.

High temperatures are still expected to reach 110° in Tucson and will approach 115° in the desert west of Tucson.

Continue to use extra caution to avoid any heat related illness.

Cuyler Diggs

