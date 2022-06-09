Watch
Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect for the end of the week and through the weekend as highs soar to 110°

Posted at 8:18 PM, Jun 08, 2022
2022-06-08

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat continues to build across southern Arizona and will have our temperatures soaring to 100° this weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect Thursday and will remain in effect through Sunday.

We will also see some more moisture streaming in from the southeast and this will produce some isolated thunderstorms over southeastern Arizona.

Most thunderstorms won't produce much rain, but higher elevations south and east of Tucson will have the best chance of getting measurable rainfall.

Take it easy over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

