Excessive Heat Warnings continue through Sunday evening as heat continues to build

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small low pressure system brought some moisture to southern Arizona and we saw a few thunderstorms to give us an appetizer for what monsoon will soon bring.

Just enough moisture will hang around to produce a few more thunderstorms to finish the week, but the best chance of rain will remain south and east of Tucson.

Our biggest concern will continue to be the extreme heat.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect and will remain in effect through Sunday evening.

High temperatures are still expected to reach 110° in Tucson and will approach 115° in the desert west of Tucson.

Continue to use extra caution to avoid any heat related illness.

Cuyler Diggs

