Excessive heat today, increasing storm chances for the weekend

Dangerous heat and isolated storms
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 09:49:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and hazy today, increasing moisture for the weekend.

Heat will be the main story today, with only slight storm chances mainly east of Tucson.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect today from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Expect another day with hazy skies due to the wildfires.

Increasing moisture will bring isolated storm chances Friday afternoon through early next week.

This increase in moisture and rain chances will result in daytime temperatures lowering back to near
normal readings.

Meteorologist April Madison

