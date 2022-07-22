Excessive heat to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat will return to southern Arizona to finish the week and Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect as highs approach 110° in Tucson.

This weekend, temperatures will cool down as more moisture arrives and brings a better chance of rain.

Highs will drop back into the upper 90s through the weekend and that trend will stay with us through the middle of next week.

A good chance of thunderstorms arrives this weekend and will continue into next week.

Looks like some relief from the heat is just around the corner!

Cuyler Diggs

