TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend, with highs peaking Saturday and Sunday.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are in effect Thursday through Sunday, from 10 AM to 7 PM.

High temperatures will challenge daily records during this time.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible today and Thursday, primarily near the mountains east and south of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

