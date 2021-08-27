Excessive heat gives way to gradually increasing monsoon coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another hot day on tap!

Clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon, with a 20-30% chance for isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could produce heavy downpours and damaging winds.

One more day of excessive heat, then highs begin to cool a bit.

The Excessive Heat Warning begins at 10 AM and continues through 8 PM tonight.

A better chance for storms arrive next week, with the potential for some deepening moisture from Tropical Storm Nora.

Stay tuned!

April Madison

