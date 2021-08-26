Excessive heat continues to end the work week, with minimal daily storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will look a lot like yesterday. Mostly sunny, with a slight 20% chance for afternoon and evening storms.

High pressure will bring dangerously hot temperatures through at least Friday before somewhat cooler air arrives early next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues today and Friday from 10 AM through 8 PM.

Isolated thunderstorms can be expected each day, before an increase in storm chances returns for the weekend into early next week.

April Madison

