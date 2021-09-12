Excessive heat continues for part of the forecast area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's going to be hot again tomorrow, especially west of Tucson.

There is an Excessive Heat Warning for those areas until 8 PM Monday.

A touch of humidity will make the start of the day rather uncomfortable as well.

It's looking dry for the first half of the week before the temps drop to normal levels.

A push of moisture looks to bring some increase in thunderstorm activity at the end of the week.

Brian Brennan

