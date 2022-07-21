Watch Now
Excessive heat coming, along with a better monsoon outlook

Excessive heat warnings
Posted at 5:06 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 08:06:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The lightning show and gusty winds from early this morning will clear as skies become mostly sunny.

Our best chance for more showers and storms today will likely be evening or late tonight, long after Tucson soars to 105°.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM.

An uptick in monsoon activity is expected this weekend into early next week with temperatures lowering to near or slightly below normal levels by early next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

