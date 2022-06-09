Excessive heat and signs of monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A little boost in monsoon moisture as highs continue to climb.

Partly cloudy and warm to start the day, then highs top out close to Wednesday's afternoon temps, 106-107°.

Increasing moisture will bring a slight chance for thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains from Tucson south and east. There is a 20% one or two storm cells could make it into the valley.

The main story is the excessive heat. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM today through Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

