TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive heat will continue Sunday, with near-record heat and a shot at our first 110° of the year.

Thereafter, a weather system passing north of the area will bring slightly cooler daytime temperatures early next week.

Isolated storms possible this weekend, however any storms will favor areas south and east of Tucson and in the mountains.

Meteorologist April Madison

