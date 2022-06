TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Not much change... excessive heat and minimal storm chances!

Highs will climb again today, peaking 1-2° warmer than Thursday.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM today through Sunday.

Enough moisture lingers to bring a slight chance for an isolated mountain storm or two this afternoon.

Meteorologist April Madison

