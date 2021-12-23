Enjoy the 70s while they last because some big changes arrive Christmas Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture will continue to increase and combine with a little disturbance which will create some gusty wind and showers for Christmas Eve.

Some higher elevations to the north and northeast of Tucson could see as much as an inch of rainfall.

Lower elevations, farther south, will see lower amounts of rain with accumulations running in the 0.10" to 0.25" range.

Snow will not be much of a factor because temperatures will remain relatively warm.

Some wet, slushy snow will be possible on the highest mountain tops, but no significant snowfall is anticipated.

A cool, unsettled weather pattern will continue through the holiday weekend and into the end of next week.

Enjoy the warm temperatures while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

