Elevated wildfire conditions will continue as dry, windy weather remains over southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler air will bring the week to a close, but some gusty wind will keep wildfire danger elevated.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-50s as we get closer to the weekend.

Gusty wind will stay with us for Thursday and Sunday which will keep wildfire danger high across the entire Southwest.

Unfortunately, there is still no chance of rain in the forecast and this trend will likely continue into the first part of May.

For now, enjoy the 80s that are on the way for the end of the week!

Cuyler Diggs

