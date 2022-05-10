Elevated wildfire conditions continue through the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A broad area of low pressure continues to be stalled over the western U.S. and will continue to bring gusty wind along with elevated wildfire danger through the middle of the week.

Cooler air will follow low pressure to the east and drop our highs into the mid-80s by Thursday.

The cool down won't last long because high pressure quickly builds over the Southwest and will have our high temperatures soaring over 100° this weekend.

The good news is that the wind will not be as much of a factor as we get into the end of the week and the weekend.

Please use caution with anything that may cause a spark or with any flammable materials.

Cuyler Diggs

