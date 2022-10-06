Watch Now
Elevated storms chances continues into the weekend

Posted at 5:28 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 08:59:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Mostly sunny to start the day, then a 30% chance of rain and storms this afternoon and evening in Tucson.

Areas south and east of Tucson, and over the higher elevations, will see slightly better chances for storms.

This low pressure system will linger over northwest Mexico and southern Arizona with a chance of showers and 
thunderstorms through the coming weekend. 

Temps will remain near or below average for early October.

Meteorologist April Madison

