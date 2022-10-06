Elevated storms chances continues into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then a 30% chance of rain and storms this afternoon and evening in Tucson.

Areas south and east of Tucson, and over the higher elevations, will see slightly better chances for storms.

This low pressure system will linger over northwest Mexico and southern Arizona with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the coming weekend.

Temps will remain near or below average for early October.

Meteorologist April Madison

