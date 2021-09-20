Drying out the next few days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We dry out with breezier winds to start the week. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal, but at least no triple digits this week!

Monday will have a slight chance of storms near the border, but after that we are dry through Wednesday. Speaking of Wednesday that will be the astronomical start to fall with the sun directly over the equator at 12:21 PM.

After Wednesday, computer models hint at some monsoon moisture making a late in the season push into our area. This could lead to showers or storms for part of our area, but details for exactly where and when are fuzzy at this time. Stay tuned as the details come into focus over the next couple days.

Brian Brennan

