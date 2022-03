TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drying out and warming up, with breezy northwest winds this afternoon.

Clouds will continue to clear, becoming mostly sunny and 8-10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Breezy northwest winds will pick up between 15-20 mph this afternoon.

Highs won't be back to seasonal norms until tomorrow or Friday, then mid 80s for the weekend.

A great weekend to make some outdoor plans!

