Drying begins today and continues into the weekend. Highs climbing back to the triple-digits.

Warming and Drying
Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 08:46:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Let the drying and warming begin.

Expect lots of sunshine as drier air starts moving in today, and continues through the weekend, bringing little to no thunderstorm activity.

As this happens, temperatures will climb back to late August averages by Saturday, then near or at 100° by Sunday and Monday.

Conditions will again become favorable for storms early next week.

April Madison

