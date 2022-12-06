Dry weather returns this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dry weather pattern is returning to southern Arizona and will keep any rain chances out of the forecast for the next several days.

A couple of weak storm systems will pass to our north, but they will do little more than bring some clouds and occasional breezy conditions to the area.

Temperatures will stay pretty close to seasonal averages with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s through the end of the week.

For now, we'll keep wishing for some more rain before the end of the month.

Cuyler Diggs

