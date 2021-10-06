Dry weather returns for the rest of the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Numerous severe storms fired up north and east of Tucson this afternoon.

Just when you thought it was only going to be light to moderate showers and storms in Tucson, one severe storm started up and moved through the east side.

Areas with severe storms saw hail, strong winds, and brief heavy downpours.

The rest of the week will be much calmer, dry with highs around 90.

Brian Brennan

