Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dry weather returns for the rest of the work week

items.[0].videoTitle
Dry weather will take over through the end of the week.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 22:10:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Numerous severe storms fired up north and east of Tucson this afternoon.

Just when you thought it was only going to be light to moderate showers and storms in Tucson, one severe storm started up and moved through the east side.

Areas with severe storms saw hail, strong winds, and brief heavy downpours.

The rest of the week will be much calmer, dry with highs around 90.

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018