TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend is going to be dry and cooler than average. That will continue through Tuesday. Next week, we'll see chances for showers and winds to increase Wednesday to Friday.

This weekend temperatures will be below normal. Tucson will see temperatures in the low 80s and high 70s. Sierra Vista will see temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

