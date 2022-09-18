Dry, warm weather heading into the rest of the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today was a dry and warm day with little to no clouds across Southern Arizona. Rain chances are nowhere to be seen today, but those chances will be back by the middle of next week.

The high temperature for Sunday will be 100 but the high will go down to the mid 90s throughout the week. The cloud cover and scattered rain will help keep the temperatures out of the triple digits. In Sierra Vista, the temperatures will be in the 80s throughout the week.

