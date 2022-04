TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Staying warm and breezy today.

Mostly sunny, breezy, and slightly cooler. Highs will still be about 5-8° above average today and tomorrow, then dropping to the low 80s and upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

A passing storm system will bring strong gusty winds again Friday, with critical fire concerns likely returning.

Dry and warmer again early next week.

April Madison

