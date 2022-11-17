Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dry, cool weather continues through the end of the week

Dry, cool weather continues through the end of the week
Posted at 7:17 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 21:17:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler than average temperatures will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend as a series of weak systems brush the area.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s along with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

None of these systems will bring any rain or mountain snow to southeastern Arizona because the air will remain too dry.

For now, we can enjoy some nice fall weather as we make our way to Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018