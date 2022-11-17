Dry, cool weather continues through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler than average temperatures will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend as a series of weak systems brush the area.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s along with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

None of these systems will bring any rain or mountain snow to southeastern Arizona because the air will remain too dry.

For now, we can enjoy some nice fall weather as we make our way to Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

