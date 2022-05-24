Watch
Dry conditions continue with a warming trend on the way

Posted at 6:51 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 21:51:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elevated wildfire conditions will continue through the end of the week as a warm, dry weather pattern settles over the Southwest.

High temperatures will stay in the 90s through the middle of the week but triple-digit heat returns by the end of the week and into Memorial Day weekend.

Occasional gusty wind will remain in the forecast through the weekend and dry conditions are expected to stay with us into next week.

Let's all be safe when it comes to any flammable materials or anything that may cause a spark!

Cuyler Diggs

