TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This would be a good day to hang by the pool, as near-record heat sets in.

Tucson will warm to 97 degrees today, just 2 degrees shy of the record of 99.

Breezy winds return today, then stronger winds Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a slight chance of mostly dry thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening, mainly over the mountains of eastern Cochise county.

