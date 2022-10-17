Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dry and warmer weather on the way

After a weekend of rain, the low pressure system is expected to leave Sunday night. The upcoming week will have dry and warm weather.
Posted at 10:26 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 01:26:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — After a weekend of showers and thunderstorms, the weather is going to clear up and warm up throughout the next week.

The low pressure system will continue moving northeast into Monday, which will cause the weather in southern Arizona to wind down. Tucson will see mid to high 80s and Sierra Vista will see high 60s and low 70s throughout the next week. It will be warmer on Monday but about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average.

Next weekend, there is increased potential for another system to impact our area.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018