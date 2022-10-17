Dry and warmer weather on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a weekend of showers and thunderstorms, the weather is going to clear up and warm up throughout the next week.

The low pressure system will continue moving northeast into Monday, which will cause the weather in southern Arizona to wind down. Tucson will see mid to high 80s and Sierra Vista will see high 60s and low 70s throughout the next week. It will be warmer on Monday but about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average.

Next weekend, there is increased potential for another system to impact our area.

