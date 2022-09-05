Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dry and warm weather heading into Labor Day

The weather is hot and dry for Labor Day weekend with high wind speeds. Temperatures will stay in the triple digits until the middle of next week.
Posted at 10:34 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 01:34:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — It's been a quiet weekend so far with little to no cloud cover today. It's dry and warm weather today with wind speeds upwards of 30 miles per hour. There's a high pressure system over Utah and the Four Corners which is bringing those high speed wind gusts.

The hot and dry weather will have temperatures in Tucson in the triple digits and will continue through at least Wednesday. Tucson will see 100s and most of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see mid to high 90s. Chances for storms will increase near next weekend.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018