Dry and warm weather heading into Labor Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a quiet weekend so far with little to no cloud cover today. It's dry and warm weather today with wind speeds upwards of 30 miles per hour. There's a high pressure system over Utah and the Four Corners which is bringing those high speed wind gusts.

The hot and dry weather will have temperatures in Tucson in the triple digits and will continue through at least Wednesday. Tucson will see 100s and most of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see mid to high 90s. Chances for storms will increase near next weekend.

