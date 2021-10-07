Watch
Dry and warm through Friday, then cooler and breezy through the middle of next week.

Posted at 5:54 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 08:54:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and warm weather is expected through the weekend with periods of passing high clouds and afternoon breezes.

A stronger, colder weather system will move in early next week which could bring wind, colder temperatures, and the next chance for rain to southeast Arizona.

A little something for everyone over the next 7 days.

April Madison

