TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After another chilly morning, we will see sunny skies as we hit our warmest day of the week.

Tucson will warm to the mid 70s today, with upper 60s and low 70s to our south and east.

Slightly cooler with a few clouds over the weekend, but afternoon highs will stay around 70°.

A few valley rain and mountain snow showers possible around the middle of next week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS