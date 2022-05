TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy and cooler air coming!

Today will be similar to yesterday, with only a degree or two of cooling.

Strong winds will bring fire concerns, blowing dust, and another 3-4° of cooling Friday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect Friday from 10 AM to 8PM for most of Arizona.

The hot and dry conditions will continue into at least early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

