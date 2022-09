TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hot start to the work week, with highs in the triple-digits in Tucson for the next few days.

Cooler temps for the second half of the week as tropical moisture inches closer.

Hurricane Kay has the potential to bring showers and thunderstorms to much of southern Arizona by the end of the week.

Best chance for Tucson will be over the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS