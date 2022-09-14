Dry air and warmer temperatures return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're expecting plenty of sunshine through the end of the week as a dry westerly flow develops over southern Arizona.
This pattern will bring an end to any chances of rain and boost our temperatures back to 100° by the weekend.
Early next week, another slight chance of thunderstorms returns as a low pressure system approaches from the west.
This will help draw some moisture over southern Arizona and a few thunderstorms will be possible.
Monsoon is quickly coming to an end, but it's not quite over!
Cuyler Diggs
