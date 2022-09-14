Watch Now
Dry air and warmer temperatures return to southern Arizona

Posted at 8:15 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 23:15:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — We're expecting plenty of sunshine through the end of the week as a dry westerly flow develops over southern Arizona.

This pattern will bring an end to any chances of rain and boost our temperatures back to 100° by the weekend.

Early next week, another slight chance of thunderstorms returns as a low pressure system approaches from the west.

This will help draw some moisture over southern Arizona and a few thunderstorms will be possible.

Monsoon is quickly coming to an end, but it's not quite over!

Cuyler Diggs

