Dry air and warmer temperatures return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're expecting plenty of sunshine through the end of the week as a dry westerly flow develops over southern Arizona.

This pattern will bring an end to any chances of rain and boost our temperatures back to 100° by the weekend.

Early next week, another slight chance of thunderstorms returns as a low pressure system approaches from the west.

This will help draw some moisture over southern Arizona and a few thunderstorms will be possible.

Monsoon is quickly coming to an end, but it's not quite over!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

