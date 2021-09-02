Drier, warmer conditions return to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing our weather pattern shift back to a drier, quieter one to finish the week.

Monsoon will only be able to produce some isolated thunderstorms over the next few days as the air dries out and we lose some lift in our atmosphere.

Along with the drier air, we'll see our temperatures rise.

Highs will climb back into the mid-90s by the weekend and we'll stay in that range through the middle of next week.

Isolated thunderstorms will continue into the beginning of next week.

Monsoon isn't finished yet!

Cuyler Diggs

