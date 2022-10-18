Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Drier and warmer week ahead

Rain chances move out of the area this week.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 20:42:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — We're seeing a mostly quiet day across Southern Arizona, with highs staying comfortable in the 70s and low-80s.

As a low pressure system moves out, our chances for rain dry up this week. We'll see gradual warming back into the mid/upper-80s for the Tucson area this week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

This weekend we'll see rain chances return, with temperatures also expected to cool off. Daytime highs could once again drop 10-15 degrees between Thursday and Sunday.

——

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018