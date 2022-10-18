Drier and warmer week ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing a mostly quiet day across Southern Arizona, with highs staying comfortable in the 70s and low-80s.

As a low pressure system moves out, our chances for rain dry up this week. We'll see gradual warming back into the mid/upper-80s for the Tucson area this week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

This weekend we'll see rain chances return, with temperatures also expected to cool off. Daytime highs could once again drop 10-15 degrees between Thursday and Sunday.

——

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

