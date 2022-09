TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies as highs warm back to seasonal norms today.

As drier air moves in, highs will climb 4-6° above average by Sunday, and likely hitting around 100° in Tucson.

A weather system will enter the western United States next week resulting in a slight drop in daytime temps and a return of rain chances.

Tucson will see a 20-30% chance for showers by late Monday, with highs dropping to the low 90s by Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS