Drier air returns to southern Arizona as low pressure moves east

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system that has brought daily rounds of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona is moving east and a dry weather pattern will return.

Along with the drier air, high temperatures will climb and reach into the lower 90s by the end of the week.

This weekend, another low pressure system will enter the Southwest and bring another chance of thunderstorms.

Our unusual October weather continues, but we can be thankful for the extra rain!

Cuyler Diggs

