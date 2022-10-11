Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Drier air returns to southern Arizona as low pressure moves east

Drier air returns to southern Arizona as low pressure moves east
Posted at 9:59 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 00:59:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — A low pressure system that has brought daily rounds of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona is moving east and a dry weather pattern will return.

Along with the drier air, high temperatures will climb and reach into the lower 90s by the end of the week.

This weekend, another low pressure system will enter the Southwest and bring another chance of thunderstorms.

Our unusual October weather continues, but we can be thankful for the extra rain!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018