Deep monsoon moisture will bring daily storm chances

Flood and flash flood watches
Day to day storm chances continue
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 09:02:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — We will continue to see day-to-day showers and storms, with some possible overnight thunderstorms as well.

Timing will be tricky with the wet atmosphere in place. If we don't see an active day today, then Wednesday or Thursday will likely be busier.

This wetter period could result in flooding and flash flooding across the area the next few days.

A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect for much of central and southern Arizona through early Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist April Madison

